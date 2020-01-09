South Africa: Soweto School Prides Itself On 90 Percent Pass Rate

Despite a 2% decline on its 2018 matric pass rate, Bhukulani High School remains one of the schools in demand in Soweto.

A total of 268 learners are expected to sit for their matric exams at the end of 2020.

In 2019, 249 learners brought home a 90.4% pass rate, which was a 2.5% decline from the previous year.

The school's head of department Stanley Makolane said the school is famous for achieving more than 90% passes.

"We are in demand. Every parent here in Zondi, Soweto, wants their children to study here. We are known for producing best results because of our hard work and determined learners. If we produce less than 90%, it is a disaster for us," said Makolane.

Following the latest exams, the school prides itself on one pupil who managed to obtain seven distinctions in all his subjects.

Prucent Siyamthanda is among the best-performing students in Gauteng.

'We don't know what a holiday is'

"Our secret for success is hard work, working together, discipline and determination. The most important one is the commitment from our educators. Our educators are working very hard.

"We start teaching our grade 12 learners from 07:00 to 16:00 Monday to Friday. On Saturday, we start from 08:00 to 14:30. We are also here daily during school holidays. We don't know what a holiday is," Makolane said.

He also praised members of the school governing body for their co-operation.

The school obtained a 100% pass rate in Physical Sciences, Economics, Business Studies, English, IsiZulu and IsiXhosa.

The school received 134 bachelors passes, 56 diploma passes and 27 higher certificate passes.

Makolane said they have received over 1 000 grade 8 applications, while the school only has 250 spaces available.

Cracks in building

Meanwhile, the class of 2019 at Ennerdale Secondary School got an improved pass rate of 77.4% from 73% in 2018.

The school's principal Jacobus Souls said his pupils persevered despite the challenges they were faced with at the beginning of the year.

Last year, schooling was disrupted when grade 8 pupils were forced to spend six weeks at home while the grade 9 to 11's spent four weeks at home after cracks emerged in the school's building.

Some parents joined by teachers marched to the Gauteng Department of Education demanding the school be urgently fixed.

"I am happy with the results and I would have been happier. My expectations were very high, but under the circumstances we have done well. The major improvement is the quality of results," said Souls.

The school received eight bachelors passes and 15 distinctions from 83 learners.

Source: News24