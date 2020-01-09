South Africa: Police Appeals for Help to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl in Cape Town

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Western Cape police are appealing to members of the public to assist in tracing 12-year-old Michaela Williams who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

She was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park, and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Michaela was last seen in the company of an adult male who also resides in Crane Street, and who is currently not at home," spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said in a statement on Wednesday.

Williams was wearing a black miniskirt, orange top and brown sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Grassy Park Police Station on 021 700 3900.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

