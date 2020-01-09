South Africa: Going Back to Basics - This Is 'The Decade of Our Children', Says Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says 2020 will be the year of focusing on basic education to improve underperforming schools.

Speaking during the announcement of matric results in Fairland, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Makhura said it would be "the decade of our children".

"Gauteng is going to focus on basic education... if we want to eliminate the problem of underperforming high schools.

"Many high schools are dealing with a backlog that comes from the primary schools," he said.

Makhura said he would be releasing another set of results next week - the performance of all Gauteng's primary schools - to create more informed parents.

Speaking about the province's matric results, Makhura said that, of those children who had started school 12 years ago, 77% had made it through the system.

"This is a very big achievement because the system loses too many of our kids who end up in wrong places, doing wrong things."

Addressing Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Makhura called on her to "steer" education in the country to achieve a 90% pass rate.

"It doesn't matter whether we are number one or not, but if we are not at 90% in terms of the matric pass rate, we will not be happy.

"Among that 90% is how many bachelors passes, how many distinctions and, for us in Gauteng, how many township schools and township learners are included.

"If the township schools are left behind, we will not be here," he said.

Makhura added that he wanted to increase the number of bachelors passes and distinctions in the province.

"We want to increase the number of bachelors passes [in township schools] to 60%, we want to ensure that there is no township school in Gauteng that finds itself [below] this level.

"We want distinctions, including distinctions from our township learners. But we are investing in quality - what kind of subjects," he said.

Makhura said, however, that Gauteng's pass rate of 87.2% could not be achieved without the department, parents, teachers and principals who had a "massive" input.

