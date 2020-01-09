Liberia: National County Sports Meet - Gbarpolu, Lofa Counties Qualify for Quarterfinals

Gbarpolu are only team to collect six points from two games. Photo: Edwin Dolo

Lofa and Gbarpolu have become the first two counties to qualify for the quarterfinals stage of the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet (NCSM).

Gbarpolu booked its ticket for the last eight after a 1-0 win against Group D host, Grand Cape Mount County, at the David Momoh Sports Pitch in Robertsport.

It was the northern region county's second win out in two games. The win maintained them top of Group D with six points ahead of their final preliminary game against champions, Bomi County, on Saturday, January 11.

Gbarpolu's neighbor, Lofa, also confirmed its spot in the last eight of the tournament, following a 1-1 draw against Bong County in Voinjama, Lofa County.

The draw for Lofa summed up their points to four out of two games in a group that comprises three teams. This means the runners-up of the group will be known when Nimba and second-placed Bong face each other in the final group match on Saturday.

Both Gbarpolu and Lofa counties were also among the last eight teams of the tournament during the previous edition.

Excluding the two counties, other counties will have to put up all they can during their final group games to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, unlike River Gee that stands no chance of qualifying.

Full-time Football Results from Wednesday, January 8, 2020 games.

Group A

Grand Bassa 1-1 Margibi

River Cess 2-1 Sinoe

Group B

Bong 1-1 Lofa

Group C

Maryland 1-0 River Gee

Grand Kru 1-1 Grand Gedeh

Group D

Gbarpolu 1-0 Cape Mount

Bomi 0-0 Montserrado