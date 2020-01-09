Ghana: GRA Office Exceeds 2019 Revenue Target

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Agona Swedru/Winneba branch of the Small Tax Payer Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) exceeded its revenue target for 2019.

The office collected a total of GH¢11.8 million as against the projected target of GH¢11.5 million.

Mr Abdul-Rahman Musah, Agona Swedru Manager of the GRA who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview attributed the success to prudent measures put in place and the hard work and dedication of the staff.

He said officers also identified some business owners, landlords and ladies who hitherto were not paying their taxes, adding that, the office also assisted many customers to acquire their TIN numbers.

He added that the opening of the Winneba Small Tax payer office also contributed significantly to the achievement of revenue target and encouraged tax payers to willingly honour their tax obligations.

"The Small Tax payer's office is widely open for private individuals and private sectors to discuss matters affecting payment of their taxes. We have put in place convenient measures to assist tax payers to pay their taxes without any difficulty," he said In the year under review," he said.

Mr Musah said the office recruited new officers and engaged the services of NABCO personnel in Winneba who roped in landlords and landladies who were on tax holidays into the tax

He said the office would embark on a sensitisation drive in the first month of the year to educate small and medium businesses and other tax payers on the need to voluntarily honour their tax obligations. GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.