Ghana: NDC Demands Release of Ambulances

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged government to immediately release about 307 ambulances it procured for distribution to public hospitals in the country.

Some of ambulances have been parked at the forecourt of the State House in Accra since September, last year.

In a statement signed by the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and issued in Accra on Tuesday, the party claimed that:

"These ambulances, some of which were imported into the country some four months ago, have been lying idle at the forecourt of the State House despite public outcry that they be released."

It said in spite of genuine calls for the ambulances to be distributed to complement the country's challenged National Ambulance Service and emergency health system, the vehicles were still parked at the State House "amidst a litany of lies that crumble under scrutiny almost every day".

It would be recalled, that following public outcry over the continuous "detention" of the ambulances last year, the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Madam Hawa Koomson announced that the government was in the process of training drivers, paramedics and other staff to operate the ambulances, hence the undue delay in distributing the ambulances.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also explained that the ambulances required digitisation.

But, the NDC said in the statement that "it was not surprised by these never-ending excuses which only typify the deception that Ghanaians were being subjected to".

"The claim that two weeks is required to label 307 ambulances, some of which have been in the country since September last year is preposterous to say the least," the statement added.

The statement accused government of "a deliberate and calculated attempt to conceal the real intention of government on this matter; which is to delay the distribution of the ambulances until few months to the 2020 general elections for cheap electoral gain".

The statement stated that "the NDC joins the media and well-meaning Ghanaians to demand the immediate release of the ambulances to help address the health needs of Ghanaians, with whose taxes these ambulances were procured".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.