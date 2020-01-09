Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Aspirant Dies

Kumasi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Subin Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Linford Owuo, popularly known as "Sidi", has passed on.

Linford Owuo was said to have died at his residence at Adankwame at dawn on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a short illness.

A statement from the Subin Constituency of the NDC, signed by its Secretary, Justice Anaman, has confirmed the demise of the aspirant.

According to the statement, the deceased had expressed interest in taking forms to contest the parliamentary primary elections in the constituency when nominations were opened.

It said he was a committed and dedicated member of the NDC whose demise "is devastating to the entire party in the Subin Constituency".

The friend of the aspirant, Mr Frank Appiah, popularly known as "Appiah Stadium", also confirmed the death, saying, "It is true that he has passed on".

"It is very shocking news. It is a big blow to the family and NDC as a whole," Appiah Stadium added.

The deceased shot to fame after he attacked 'Appiah Stadium', and burnt into ashes his Daewoo Lenox saloon car with registration number, AS 8345 in 2009.

Owuo had expressed interest in the NDC parliamentary primary for the Subin constituency of Kumas, and had posted posters in the area.