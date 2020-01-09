South Africa: Fortuin Takes Four in Another Roaring Lions Win

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Bjorn Fortuin was the star with four wickets on what proved to be the final day as the Lions strengthened their grip on the 4-Day Franchise Series season with a massive 10-wicket win over the Knights on the third day of their clash in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Standard Bank Proteas spinner claimed four for 39 to help bowl out the visitors for 219 in their follow-on innings leaving a target of just 20 that were knocked over easily with a day-and-a-half to spare at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

It concluded a dominant display by the defending champions, who have now won four out of their six matches in 2019/20 and look almost unstoppable in their quest to retain the title.

They started the morning in pole position by having their opponents three down for 33 and still heavily in arrears.

But overnight man Grant Mokoena (29) and captain Pite van Biljon (56 off 75 balls, 9 fours) provided some fight, taking their side to 96 through their 65-run fourth-wicket stand.

Eldred Hawken (2/37) landed the initial breakthrough to finish with seven wickets in the match with Fortuin then doing the rest.

The Knights did at least make the home side bat again courtesy of top-scorer Wandile Makwetu's 58 (82 balls, 10 fours, 1 six), although the final rights had already been read by then - the Lions for now moving 35 points clear at the summit.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

