Ghana: Star International School Donates to LEKMA Hospital

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Seth Osabukle

The Management and Staff of Star International School at Teshie, on New Year's Day presented some items to the Paediatric Unit of the Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly ( LEKMA) Hospital at Teshie in Accra.

The items were 50 pieces of digital thermometers, 3 nebulizers, 10 jumbo size tissue papers, assorted soft drinks, biscuits, Christmas hats and spectacles.

Nebulizer is an instrument used to check on fresh babies with asthmatic conditions.

Presenting the items, Mr Daniel Anetey, the Managing Director of the school said the school earlier donated some equipment to the Pediatic Unit and upon request from the hospital; they had come again to donate nebulisers and the digital thermometers.

Mr Anetey said the school would continue to assist the hospital anytime the need arises, adding that the donation was their fourth time of bringing hope and smiles to the little ones at the unit.

Mrs Rejoice Lanquaye and Madam Rebecca Buti, Principal Nursing Officers at the Unit who received the items, thanked the school for their continued support for the hospital and promised that the items would be put to good use to benefit the children.

