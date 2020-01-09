Ghana Exploits Ways to Increase Exports and Reduce Imports - Pres

9 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government will continue to explore avenues to increase the country's export capacity to reduce its dependence on imported products.

According to the President, his government has made it as a key strategic objective to expand the country's exports to help reduce imports, strengthen the local currency, among others.

President Akufo-Addo said this when the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Shri Birender Yadav, visited him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to bid him farewell.

His comment comes in the wake of Ghana's positive trade balance (more export than import) recorded in 2019.

He was glad to note that India had become Ghana's largest export destination and commended the outgoing High Commissioner for the role he played to consolidate the cordial relations between the two countries.

The President said Mr Yadav had a successful tour of duty and described his departure as sad news to begin the year with.

Trade volumes between Ghana and India had more than doubled in his time as High Commissioner, the President observed, and thanked him for supporting Ghana's development efforts.

President Akufo-Addo said he was honoured when the Indian government invited him to be part of the inaugural conference of the International Solar Alliance in 2018 and expressed the government's commitment to improve the cordial relations between Ghana and India.

Mr Yadav, who has been transferred to Iraq, on his part, said Indian investments in Ghana was growing steadily in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy due to the cordial relations between the two nations.

He said the Indian government had also supported Ghana in areas such as education and energy and had sponsored cultural troops from Ghana to perform in India.

He thanked the government for the support and for making his duty in Ghana a success.

Also at the Jubilee House to bid the President farewell were the envoys from Guinea and Nigeria, Arafan Kabine Kaba, and Olifemi Michael Abikoye respectively.

They both recalled the successes of the relations between Ghana and their respective countries during their tour of duty and thanked the Ghanaian government and people for supporting them.

President Akufo-Addo also thanked them for their contribution to the relations between Ghana and their countries and stressed the need to push the relations further for the benefit of their people.

He said the relations between Ghana and the two West African countries, especially Nigeria, was paramount in pursuing the ECOWAS project.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.