South Africa: Mother and Baby Fatally Wounded Along N6 Road

press release

Cathcart Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. It is alleged that a sedan car was driven along N6 Road about 5km outside Cathcart towards the direction of Stutterheim.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the car as it did not collide with another car. The car is alleged to have rolled and unfortunately a middle aged woman passed away at the scene. The driver whose age has not been confirmed yet and a nine (09) months old baby were both rushed to Cathcart Hospital.

Sadly the nine (09) months old baby was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The cause of the accident is not known at this point in time but is currently under the investigation by Cathcart Police.

Both the identities of the deceased are still being withheld until their next of kin are officially informed of their deaths. The accident occurred on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 at about 11:45.