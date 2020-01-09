Cote d'Ivoire: Bensouda On Legal Actions Against Ouattara Supporters - "The Investigations Are Ongoing and Progressing"

press release

Questioned by France 24, Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), spoke about the announced legal action against Alassane Ouattara's closest supporters.

This is an issue on which she knows her opinion is particularly expected. Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), spoke out on the legal action taken by her office against the supporters of Alassane Ouattara.

As she often does, the Gambian jurist made it clear that legal proceedings against crimes allegedly committed by the Ivorian president's supporters during the 2010-2011 crisis were underway.

"The investigations are continuing. At the outset, I always said that the two parties to the conflict will be investigated, and I want to honor this commitment," said Bensouda.

The prosecutor also indicated that the results of these investigations would be publicized in due course. "This investigation is under way. Now is not the time to publicly reveal the results of these investigations. One thing is certain, and I can assure you," Bensouda continued, "the investigations are ongoing and progressing."

As a reminder, the "Côte d'Ivoire 2" file, the name given to the prosecution of the pro-Ouattara was announced by the prosecutor's office several months ago.

*********

Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé were charged with four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and other inhumane acts, or - in the alternative - attempted murder and persecution stemming from post-electoral violence in Côte d'Ivoire between December 16, 2010 and April 12, 2011. On January 15, 2019, Gbagbo and Blé Goudé were acquitted of all crimes.

This summary comes from Observateur Citoyen, which offers monitoring and commentary on the ICC's proceedings arising from the post-election violence that occurred in Cote d'Ivoire in 2010-2011. It has been translated into English for use on International Justice Monitor.