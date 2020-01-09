South Africa: Moore, Magala Put Warriors Ahead Against Titans

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Eddie Moore fell two runs short of a century as the Warriors enjoyed a fruitful day three of their 4-Day Francise Series encounter against the Titans in Centurion on Wednesday.

The opener made a flowing 98 (126 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to take his side to stumps on 310 for seven - a lead of 321 at SuperSport Park.

He was well supported by Sinethemba Qeshile, who recorded his second half-century of the match and was still unbeaten at the close on an attacking 57 off 65 balls (9 fours).

Sisanda Magala was also still there on 22, having begun the day by completing his ninth career five-for.

The burly seamer nabbed five for 81 to help the away side dismiss their hosts for 294 with the last three wickets toppled for 17, giving the Warriors the advantage.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.