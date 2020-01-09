South Africa: Moore, Magala Put Warriors Ahead Against Titans

Cape Town — Eddie Moore fell two runs short of a century as the Warriors enjoyed a fruitful day three of their 4-Day Francise Series encounter against the Titans in Centurion on Wednesday.

The opener made a flowing 98 (126 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to take his side to stumps on 310 for seven - a lead of 321 at SuperSport Park.

He was well supported by Sinethemba Qeshile, who recorded his second half-century of the match and was still unbeaten at the close on an attacking 57 off 65 balls (9 fours).

Sisanda Magala was also still there on 22, having begun the day by completing his ninth career five-for.

The burly seamer nabbed five for 81 to help the away side dismiss their hosts for 294 with the last three wickets toppled for 17, giving the Warriors the advantage.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24