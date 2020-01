Kadugli — The Prime Minister, D. Abdalla Hamdok, Thursday arrived in Kadugli city, the capital of South Kordofan State, prior to leaving for Kawda town, the headquarters of the People's Movement, in a one-day visit.

He was received in Kadugli by the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, and the Ministers of Federal Government, Youth and Sports and the Religious Affairs and Endowments.