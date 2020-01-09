Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Female District Official in Somali Capital

Unknown assailants have shot and killed a female district official in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Thursday morning, police and witnesses said.

Nasra Ali, administrator of a village in Heliwa district was gunned down in a market early in the morning by suspected Al-Shabaab members armed with pistols, per the police sources.

The killers managed to escape from the crime scene before the arrival of the security personnel who later carried out an operation that ended up in vain.

The capital was beset by an uptick in attacks on government buildings, hotels and security checkpoints with mostly claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab.