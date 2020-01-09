Somalia: Somali PM Returns to Mogadishu After Working Trip to Galmudug State

9 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire returned back to Mogadishu after spending days in Dhusamareb on a mission for the Galmudug polls.

The PM held separate meetings with Ahlu Sunna and other leaders during his stay in the central town, discussing ways to overcome the obstacles faced by the regional elections.

His trip has helped end the stalemate over the process to select the incoming MPS of the new Galmudug parliament after Ahlu Sunna and the technical committee went in dispute.

The state elections have been postponed several times in the past because of the internal wrangles and power-sharing system crisis which now seems to be resolved after PM visit.

