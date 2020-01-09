Somalia Launches Security Operation in Mogadishu

Somali security forces backed by AU troops launched a security operation in the capital city of Mogadishu on Wednesday night after several attacks by Al-Shabaab militants.

The allied soldiers conducted the sweep in several neighborhoods in the capital, entering houses in search of suspects and weapons belonging to Al-Shabaab, according to locals.

The troops dismantled several Improvised explosive devices during their operation.

This operation came hours after a car bomb attack killed five people in the vicinity of the parliament building in the Somali capital on Wednesday morning

Residents say Mogadishu has in the past few months witnessed a rise in the killing of both civilians and security force members with car bombs targeting key areas.