Nigeria: LSACA Sensitises Religious Leaders On HIV/Aids Response

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, LSACA, has commenced the sensitisation of religious leaders across the five divisions of Lagos State on HIV/AIDS response in order to increase the uptake of HIV Testing Services, HTS, to achieve the UNAIDS 90-90-90 initiative.

The sensitisation, according to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke is important to drive achieve the first 90 of the initiative which states that, 90 percent of the people living with HIV must know their HIV status.

Adeleke added that moral decadence in society is becoming more alarming especially amongst the youths and other members of the society at large hence the need to engage the religious leaders to educate their members on HIV/AIDS.

She said religious leaders are critical stakeholders in the HIV response in Lagos State. According to her, the first 90 is about 66 percent, second 55 percent and the third 54 percent.

According to her, the Agency is planning to double its efforts to increase the uptake of HIV Testing Services in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus. The sensitisation would enlighten the religious leaders and assist in the dissemination of correct messages to the communities.

The initiative, she reiterated, meant that 90 percent of the people living with HIV must know their HIV status. 90 percent of those that know their status must have access to Anti-retroviral therapy, ART, and 90 percent on ART must have viral suppression and would not be able to infect other people.

vanguard