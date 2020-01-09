Nigeria: IG Warns Police Commanders Against Rights Violation, Illegal Roadblocks

9 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday warned Police Special Unit Commanders against incivility to citizens, misuse of firearms, deployment of personnel on unauthorized duties and mounting of illegal road blocks.

He said of late, there had been reports of such incidents by personnel under the commanders' watch all against extant directives of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IG, at a meeting with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force, Counterterrorism Units and the Special Protection Units of the Nigeria Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, said those unprofessional and illegal conducts "are most intolerable."

"Your primary duty is the protection of the lives and property of citizens and strict adherence to Force orders and directives in so doing. Indeed, the need to perform your duties within the dictates of rule of law and best internal standards is sacrosanct and should never be compromised under any circumstances or guise," he told the commanders.

He warned that they would be held liable for the misconduct of men under their command.

Adamu noted that the meeting was aimed at re-evaluating strategies and immersing the commanders in relation to their duties, operations, and challenges as they were deployed to strengthen current internal security operations.

He said: "As we strive to enhance your orientation and strengthen your professional capacity in dealing with current and emerging crimes, let me remind you that as commanders, you shall be held accountable either directly or vicariously, not only for your actions or inactions, but for the professional infractions of all the personnel under your command."

The IGP also decorated 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners of Police by the Police Service Commission.

