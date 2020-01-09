Nigeria: Imo Panel Indicts Okorocha Over N6bn Oil Community Fund

9 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — The committee set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha to investigate the activities of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) from May 2011 to May, 2019 has indicted the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, over alleged misappropriation of N6, 044, 774, 341. 37 allocated to the commission.

Presenting the report to the governor in Owerri yesterday, the committee's chairman, Romanus Ezeogu, said: "The administration of Rochas Okorocha handled the funds of ISOPADEC within his eight years tenure from the pit of wickedness. The short-fall in revenue accrual from the Federation Account; uncounted for stood at N6, 044, 774, 341. 37."

The committee also accused Okorocha of arbitrarily releasing part of the fund for purchase of vehicles and transformers for political campaigns as well as diverting over N311 billion accrual to the commission from bailout fund, Paris Club refund, the local government joint labour salary/pension, the Secondary Education Management Board account, among others.

It also accused Chike Okafor and Paschal Obi, members representing Okigwe South and Ideato South at the House of Representatives of alleged involvement in the misappropriation of the ISOPADEC funds.

In his response, Ihedioha reiterated the commitment of his administration towards due process, accountability and transparency.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.