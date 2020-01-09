Nigeria: 67 Oyo Schools to Benefit From Improvement Programme

9 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — Oyo State government, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has selected 67 public primary schools to benefit from the School Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP).

This, the government revealed was part of UBEC's new strategy to involve communities in the management of schools.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, stated this while speaking with members of the various school-based management committees across the state in his office.

Adeniran enjoined them to adhere strictly to the action plans approved by the commission and see the opportunity as a mandate to serve their communities selflessly.

The chairman urged management of the benefiting schools to ensure judicious use of the funds disbursed to them to improve the standard of education in the state.

