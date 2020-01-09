Nigeria: Federal Commissioner Celebrates New Decade With Abuja IDPs

9 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Shehu Usman

The Federal High Commissioner, National Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Basheer G. Muhammad, has joined displaced persons in Abuja to celebrate the New Year and the beginning of a new decade.

Basheer, who was represented by Fatima Mamman Daura, Deputy Director of the IDPs Department of the the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons said, "our commission is saddled with the principal responsibility of providing humanitarian assistance, providing care and maintenance, protection and durable solutions to refugees, IDPs, returnees, migrants and stateless persons in Nigeria."

He said the aim of the celebration was to improve the emotional wellbeing as well as the physical and mental development of the IDPs.

"We are all gathered here to participate in this children celebration to mark the beginning of a new year and a new decade," he said.

Speaking further, the commissioner noted that a lot of activities such as "physical activities, games, play, drama, art, and crafts competition have been infused into the programme to make it relaxing and memorable for the children drawn from IDPs camps within the FCT."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Malaysian Garden IDPs, Takulle Lawal, thanked the commissioner for showing his sympathy to the IDPs.

He called on the government to look into the problems the IDPs are facing particularly in Abuja/Nasarawa which has about 33 camps, to support them with food items, health, and education.

He most of the IDPs camp don't have school, thus, parents find it difficult to send their children to schools.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

