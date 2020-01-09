Malawi: Singer Blasto Donates to Lilongwe LEA As 'Back to School Jamboree' Gets Momentum

9 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

Singer Otis Chilamba popularly known as Blasto through his initiative - 'back to school Jamboree' has recently donated various learning materials at Lilongwe LEA school.

Among other learning materials Blasto made a donation of exercise books and pens to more than 400 pupils.

Among other learning materials Blasto made a donation of exercise books and pens to more than 400 pupils.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Blasto said to be successful in everything, one needs to undergo a formal education to learn how to read and write thus materials are required to achieve that.

He said 'back to school Jamboree' is an initiative that was established to provide support to both special needs and disadvantaged pupils,and apart from that they also give motivational talks ,encouraging pupils to work extra-hard if their dreams are to come true.

"Back to school jamboree is a one day event that is held at a chosen school to motivate and inspire kids as they start a new term. Text books are distributed to the students and various professionals give motivation talks on various topics.

"Number of materials depends on number of students at the school and how much people contribute towards the program,this is not my first school,I have also visited Biwi primary school and Magwero LEA.With support from my friends, the program will benefit more pupils," he said.

Receiving the donation, Headteacher for Lilongwe LEA Ivy Mtethiwa expressed gratitude saying at the beginning of every term learning materials are always scarce and having well wishers like Blasto is worthy a celebration.

Mtethiwa also asked other well wishers to emulate what Blasto has done if the education sector is to be propelled.

"I am so excited for this donation,it happens once in a while and we believe that this will go a long way in as far as education is concerned ,we have special needs pupils here and some whose their parents can't afford to provide all necessary learning materials. The education sector needs people who think like our loved artist Blasto as such others should borrow a leaf," she said

Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Boma zone Beatrice Gondwe concurred with Ntethiwa's sentiments saying people should embrace the spirit of giving back to their communities and she thanked Blasto for being exemplary among many musicians.

During the function, pupils were also drilled on issues to do with Environment and Oral Hygiene where Teeth Savers International also donated toothpastes and toothbrushes to pupils.

