Africa: Three Reasons to Be a Young Champions of the Earth 2020!

press release

If you're passionate about the environment and want to take your message far and wide in 2020, this could be your chance.

Thousands of young people aged 18 to 30 apply to the Young Champions of the Earth prize every year. Launched in 2017 by the UN Environment Programme and powered by Covestro, the prize celebrates and supports individuals between 18 and 30 years old with outstanding potential to create a positive environmental impact.

So, if you have a dream to turn your environmental project into reality, with a transformative impact on society, stay tuned. Applications open here in early 2020.

In addition to funding, prize winners receive tailored training and a global communication platform to amplify their work. Just in case you need inspiration to apply, we asked former prize winners what they have gained most from the year-long programme.

Here is what they said:

Incredible visibility

Through the award, your project will gain visibility locally and internationally. In addition to the annual announcements made during a high-level award ceremony, making more people aware of your project or idea, there is also the chance to work with a whole communications team on media outreach and storytelling throughout the year, to get your message far and wide.

Strengthened credibility

Your business or project will benefit by being recognized on a global platform. For young people starting out in a career, it is often difficult to convince others that your idea or work is worth supporting. By having the opportunity to share your work on a global platform, and meet with experts or celebrities in your field, you have the opportunity to speak with authority about your work and be recognized for it.

Grow your network

The prize gives you an opportunity to network on multiple levels. You may be invited to high-level networking events, to speak on panel sessions, or attend conferences where you can meet new people and forge influential contacts. You may also have the possibility to connect with other organizations or businesses that you would not have access to on your own. The award also gives you the chance to directly interact with members of the United Nations Environment Programme team and Covestro staff, as well as a network of former young champions and change-makers.

Those are just three reasons! Stay tuned for applications to open soon. Why not becoming a Young Champion in 2020?

Do you have what it takes to be a Young Champion of the Earth? Applications open in January. Pressing submit makes you part of our change-maker community - get involved and be part of the conversation on environmental change.

The Young Champions of the Earth Prize, powered by Covestro, is UN Environment Programme's leading initiative to engage youth in tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges