Tunisia: 'It Is Time to Review Election Code and Constituion,' Says Saied in Kasserine

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said Wednesday in Kasserine that the current legal mechanisms are not enough to change the situation in Tunisia and "it is now time to review the electoral code and the Constitution."

He considered that Tunisia has entered a new stage of history, a different stage compared to previous ones, which requires new mechanisms and a new political thinking that breaks with this situation, which must end until the will of the people reaches the decision-making level.

The Head of State affirmed, while chairing the closing ceremony of the 9Th anniversary of the "Martyr's Day" at the headquarters of the Kasserine governorate, that he will remain faithful to the martyrs and wounded of the Tunisian Revolution and to his promises of reform and that he will deploy all his forces to meet the legitimate demands of the Kasserine region, which has remained the same after nine years of the Revolution of Freedom and Dignity.

Saied further indicated in a speech delivered at a meeting with the families of the Revolution martyrs and wounded in the region and a number of citizens that many (people) create crises "because the discourse of crisis is one of the tools of their exercise of power to maintain the status quo," but he will continue to work with the same determination and will.

Besides, the President of the Republic affirmed to the press that he is working in silence to accomplish many things and seek funds for the implementation of public projects, especially those needed by Tunisians.

Kais Saied also pledged to work for the official list of Revolution martyrs and wounded to be ready and meets the conditions without harming anyone, pointing out that he would try during his next visit to the governorate of Kasserine to propose a project ready in terms of studies and funding because he does not want to make promises that do not correspond to reality.

The President of the Republic began his tour of the region by visiting the city of Thala, where he listened to the grievances and demands of a number of its inhabitants, in particular by enabling the city of the Revolution martyrs to benefit from the fruits of development and its young people to have a stable livelihood that preserves their dignity as well as good infrastructure to open up the region.