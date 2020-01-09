Somalia: 35 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Lower Jubba

Somali special forces backed by international partners killed 35 al-Shabab extremists on Tuesday in an operation in Lower Juba region in southern Somalia, a military official confirmed on Wednesday.

Hassan Mohamad Aden, commander of the Danab Forces in Jubbaland State, said a joint operation was conducted by Somali army and international partners in Lafta Anole neighborhood in Lower Juba.

"Following a tip of from the residents, our forces launched an attack in the area killing 35 al-Shabab militants including senior members," Aden said.

Residents told Xinhua there was heavy gunfire that caused panic in the area.

"Al-Shabab extremists in the village were attacked by government forces," said Safi Bilan, a resident. "There was also airstrike which caused many casualties."

The latest operation came barely four days after Somali special forces killed 30 al-Shabab militants in the country's southern region of Lower Shabelle.

Somali forces have intensified their operations against the militants in southern regions where al-Shabab holds large swathes of rural areas, conducting ambushes against government forces.