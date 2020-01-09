Africa: Ministry and Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Congratulate Coach Desiree Ellis (From humble beginnings comes great things)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis clinched another top continental award for South Africa when she was named the Women's African Coach of the Year.

Ministry and Department of Sports, Arts and Culture take this opportunity to once more congratulate coach Desiree Ellis for being named Women's Africa Coach of the Year.

Ministry and Department further wish her the best of luck as she continues with her coaching career as the Senior Ladies National Team Coach (Banyana Banyana).

Desiree Ellis, South African current coach for Senior women's national football team hailing from Salt River was yesterday honoured once more by CAF when she clinched another top international football award after being named Women's Africa Coach of the year.

This award recognition comes after her 2018 award of Confederation of African Football Women's Coach of the Year. Her success follows the great ambassadorial role played by SA senior ladies' National team (Banyana Banyana) during the Ghana 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations where they successfully went on to finish the tournament as runner up's to Nigeria losing on penalties.

Desiree Ellis during her club career, played as a midfielder for Spurs Ladies among other teams and went on to captain Banyana Banyana before making it to the technical team and ultimately landing the coaching job.

Definitely, from Humble beginnings comes great things.

