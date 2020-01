Khartoum — Attorney General, Maulana, Taj Al-Sir Ali Alhiber considered that the past period of the toppled regime witnessed many practices that contradict religion and Sharia with the aim of excluding the country's religious sects.

The Attorney General who visited, Wednesday, Bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Archdiocese (Parish of the Khartoum Chair in southern and Uganda) in Khartoum, Elia Matar, that the purpose of the visit is to congratulate the Christians on the occasion of Christmas Day.