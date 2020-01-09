Malawi: Kalilombe to Work Out of Malawi, Resigns As Silver Board Chair

Silver Strikers board chairperson Chikumbutso Kalilombe has said he has resigned from his position because he will taking up new assignment out of Malawi.

Kalilombe: Painful to leave at a crucial time

"I am taking up an assignment out of Malawi this month and, as such, I cannot ably continue discharging the duties effectively at Silver," said Kalilombe, who has been the Central Bankers' board chairperson for a year and has been in the board since 2012.

Kalilombe said it is "painful to leave at a crucial time" when Silver is intensifying their commercialisation drive and in the process of hiring a new technical panel.

However, he said the commercialisation drive will not be affected "since this route was a collective strategic direction agreed by the board members."

He added: " I am optimistic this will progress effectively and I will be soothed once it succeeds."

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) spokesperson Mbane Ngwira, sponsors of Silver, commended Kalilombe for the good work he has done at the club over the years, saying they are hopeful of finding a suitable replacement.