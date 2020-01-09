Malawi: Gaba Promises More Goals - Malawi Coach Waxes Lyrical About Striker's Form At Orlando

9 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Malawian Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango who is plying his trade at South African top-flight football league club Orlando Pirates believes there are more hat-tricks to come from him this season.

Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango: There's more goals coming Mhango celebrates his hat-trick

Mhango cored his first hat-trick for Orlando Pirates in their 4-1 victory over Polokwane City on Tuesday night in Polokwane.

The 27-year-old striker has now scored six goals in three consecutive matches for the Buccaneers.

The hat-trick saw the prolific Malawin forward overtaking Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile by a goal to top the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) scorers' chart with 10 goals.

"I think first of all I need to thank God and thank my teammates," Mhango told Kick-Off.

"Thank the supporters for coming in numbers to give their support to us. It's something that we started at training and for me I just want to keep going and keep pushing for my teammates.

"This is my second time [scoring a hat-trick] but I think we'll see more coming."

Meanwhile, Malawi national team coach Meck Mwase has expressed delight in Mhango's form.

"Gaba is on top of his game," he noted.

Mwase, who once place in South Africa, attributed a switch to a big club like Pirates was good for the striker "because he needed such a challenge whereby you have to be on top of your game all the time."

The Malawi coach said Mhango has proved that "with dedication and self-belief, anything is possible and I hope he will keep up the momentum."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

