Tanzania: Zanzibar Vows Crackdown On Criminals

DESPITE 13 per cent rise in crimes from 2,531 major offences in 2018 to 2,911 felonies last year, Zanzibar police have assured that the semi-autonomous Indian Ocean Islands remain generally safe and peaceful.

The Zanzibar Police Commissioner Mohammed Haji Hassan told reporters here yesterday that the law enforcers are determined to quell all criminals to make the Spice Islands a haven of peace.

He cited drug trafficking and abuse, gender violence and traffic offences as the priority areas for the law enforcers' work this year.

Giving the crackdown of the major wrongdoings, Commander Hassan said offences against humanity were 975 while property and moral related crimes were 1,467 and 469, respectively.

Commissioner Hassan said the minor crimes increased by about 25 per cent from 2,922 offences in 2018 to 3,887 last year.

Under the minor offences, 1,303 offences were against humanity while property and moral related felonies were 1,900 and 683, respectively.

During the period under review, gender crimes increased to 826 from 786 felonies reported in the previous year.

The police apprehended 787 suspects, including one woman.

"Some of the cases are still at the court, some have been dismissed while others are with the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)," said Commissioner Hassan, attributing the rising cases of gender violence to wide reporting of cases by the victims, thanks to increased public awareness.

But, he decried technological advancement, leniency to offenders, moral decay in the society and witchcraft beliefs as the root causes of gender and sexual offences.

The police report further showed declining road accidents as compared to the previous year-2018. In 2019, the police recorded 311 accidents, 142 of them fatal, with 162 people dying, 19 of them women.

In 2018, there were 319 accidents, 140 of them fatal, with 163 people dying, 33 of them women.

The police, according to Commissioner Hassan, recorded 10,355 traffic related cases, which generated over 279m/- as fines, a slight decrease from the previous year's 14,682 cases, which generated about 347m/- in fines.

Speeding, reckless drivers, narrow roads, deteriorated vehicles and drunk drivers are the main cause of road accidents and traffic offences, the police said.

Commander Hassan said the police will sustain operations, patrols and impromptu searches in the sustained fight against any type of crime especially during this period of the 56th revolution anniversary celebrations.