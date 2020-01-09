Tanzania: Shein Decorates 72 Exemplary Z'bar Heroes

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday decorated 72 revolutionary heroes-22 of them dead- with medals in appreciation of their contributions to the country's development. T

he medal recipients- mostly senior citizens- thanked the government for the "great honour," pledging to dedicate their remaining energies to promote and protect the revolutionary government.

"I am very happy, I had never imagined to receive this great honour, I just don't have words to express my joy," said Lieutenant Colonel Subira Mohamed Hassan, attributing her exemplary service medal to bravery, discipline and hard work.

The Zanzibar National Service's Head of Administration encouraged all soldiers in particular to work hard and display high level of discipline as the only secret of success.

"There is no short-cut to success... hard work and discipline are the only password," she said.

Retired Captain Juma Ali Jongo boasted of his role in the war against Amin's invasion force, in which he said he fought bravely and proudly as a Tanzanian.

He appreciated the recognition, which he said will help to instill patriotism among the current and future generations.

Bakhresa Group Executive Chairman Said Salim Bakhresa was among the 37 medal recipients under "Citizens with special credentials" category.

President Shein, under section 4 of the Presidential Affairs Law, 1993, awarded 37, 10 and 25 Mapinduzi, exemplary service and bravery medals to leaders, civil servants and citizens as well as officers and combatants from special departments of the revolutionary government.

The Mapinduzi medal is given to any person who has in one way or another spearheaded, participated or glorified the 1964 Zanzibar revolution.

"The recipients include leader or any person-alive or dead-who earned the country high repute through display of enviable moral values," reads the medal declaration.

The exemplary service medals, according to the declaration, go to public servants or special departments within the Zanzibar Revolutionary government, with an uninterrupted service of at least 20 years, with exhibit of high level of discipline over all the years.

Employees under the special departments-dead or alive-with distinguished acts of bravery that helped to save lives, property or security of the nation, are entitled to the bravery medals.

The medal decorations were part of almost two-week fanfares ahead of the 56th Zanzibar revolution anniversary that climaxes at Aman stadium this Sunday.

The two weeks have been hectic for all government leaders, especially President Shein, who has been scheduled to launch or lay foundation stones for development projects almost on daily basis.

The president arrived yesterday afternoon from Pemba Island where he participated in a number of social and economic projects launch.