Tanzania: Madina Heads to SA for Major Golf Showdown

AFRICA and East Africa top golfer Madina Iddi has unveiled his ambition to play in the 2020 WSGA South Africa stroke play and match-play Championship mid next month.

Women Golf South Africa (WSGA) are organising the both Stroke Play Championship and Match-play Golf Championship to be held at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club from February 16 to 21 this year.

The South Africa Stroke-play Golf Championship will cover 54 holes and will be held from February 16th to 18th while the Match-play golf tourney will tee off from February 19 to 21, this year.

The Arusha-based golf star, however, says she is still looking for the sponsorship so that she can participate effectively.

"I urgently need a support to go there since it is one of the prestigious competitions that draw top amateur golfers from around Africa. And help golfers to gain international experience and exposure."

Madina Iddi is a scratch handicapper and is one of the country's golf prosperity, but she feels without sponsorship it will be very difficult to realise her dream.

She has already won top awards in the game since starting playing at Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) in 2007.

Today in January 2020, Madina Iddi is still Africa's number one golf player in the ladies category, and the defending champion of the All Africa Golf Challenge at the individual level.

She has helped Tanzania to finish overall second behind South Africa in the continental level tournament held in Accra, Ghana in 2018.

The 35 years old Madina also won the East & Central Africa Challenge Trophy individual title in Kampala, Uganda October last year and helped Tanzania lift third team trophies at the event.

With countless honours, silverwares and medals in national, regional and continental level tournaments, Madina has now focused much on the continental class tournaments.

At the start of the 2020, Madina says she intends to participate in the WSGA South Africa Stroke Play Championship and Match-play Golf Championship.

By winning the tournaments' top honours outside the country, she says it will help her promote the country's golf supremacy and tourism globally.

Adding, she says by winning many global class events will also improve her rank globally as she is now number one in Africa at women's amateur level.

Madina is appealing for a support from well-wishers, sponsors and golf fraternity to enable her travel to South Africa.

As a defending champion of All Africa Golf Challenge Trophy, Madina says the support will enable her defend her individual title in the coming continental class golf event to take place at Rossmund Golf Club in Namibia from March 29th to April 3rd, 2020.