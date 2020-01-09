Tanzania: Stunting Rate Down, Government Explains

STUNTING growth rate has tremendously dropped from 34.7per cent to 32per cent within a period of three years, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Zainab Chaula has said.

Speaking at the closing session of the sixth joint Multi-sectorial Nutrition Review (JMNR) meeting held here recently, Dr Chaula said when the Fifth Phase government took over power in the 2015/2016 fiscal year, stunting growth stood at 34.7per cent and dropped to 32per cent in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to her, this was a result of the efforts currently being undertaken by the government to ensure that nutrition in the country was highly prioritised and focusing to see into it that people have the best health.

Recently, stakeholders in the health sector met for JMNR review in Dodoma and deliberated on several issues, among them, looking for the best ways to reduce stunting growth and malnutrition in the country.

Themed 'Translating and Using Nutrition Evidence to Accelerate the Implementation of Policies and Programmes for Sustainable Development of Tanzania,' the meeting was organised by the Prime Minister's Office and attended by over 300 delegates.

Winding up the meeting, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Doroth Mwaluko on behalf of minister, Jenister Mhagama, told participants that they are focused to lower malnutrition and stunting growth especially through political approach, where leaders intensify awareness campaigns on nutrition.

She further said that the government was also capitalizing on Nutrition Officers in all District Councils as well as on investing on research pertaining to nutrition.