South Africa: Special Official Funeral for Dr Richard Maponya

9 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for esteemed business leader Dr Richard Maponya.

Widely respected as the doyen of black business, Dr Maponya passed away on Monday, a few days after celebrating his 99th birthday.

The late businessman will be buried on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Dr Maponya was a founding member of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (NAFCOC) and chairman of the African Chamber of Commerce.

He actively sought to capacitate nascent black businesses and lent his support to entrepreneurship ventures, particularly in Soweto.

The President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast from Friday 10 January 2020 until the evening of the burial.

While expressing condolences to the Maponya family and to friends and colleagues, President Ramaphosa said the Maponya name is a veritable institution in public life, standing for excellence and inspiring generations of South Africans.

