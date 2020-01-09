South Africa: Refugee Leader Granted Bail in Cape Town Court

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Refugee leader Papi Sukami was granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday after his arrest on two robbery charges during a prolonged impasse over relocation to another country.

Sukami stood on a bench in the dock looking slightly annoyed by the situation, but replied politely to the magistrate after translations from English to French.

He is part of a group of about 600 people living in and around Cape Town's Central Methodist Mission Church on Greenmarket Square.

They were evicted after a sit-in at the Waldorf Arcade in St George's Mall. They had been demanding that the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR, relocate them to another country.

They say they are often targeted due to their nationalities. Their countries of origin include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Somalia.

Sukami is alleged to have robbed two people of electronic devices, cameras and money.

Later in the morning, Sukami made an unexpected return to the dock to clarify that he couldn't enter the Cape Town CBD unless he received permission from the investigating officer in order for him to go to the Department of Home Affairs' offices. He also needs the senior officer's permission to leave the Western Cape.

Another leader, JP Balous, will appear on assault charges in the same court on Friday.

In the meantime, talks are under way to resolve what some have said is an untenable situation at the church regarding hygiene and cramped living conditions.

Sukami will return to court on March 13.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.