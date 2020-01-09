South Africa: Bulls to Play 2 Warm-Up Matches Against Tuks

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Pretoria — The Bulls have returned from their festive season break with renewed spirits as they put the finishing touches on their preparation for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

They will face three-time Varsity Cup champions, UP-Tuks , in two warm-up matches on at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday (January 11).

The Bulls will split their extended squad across the two matches as they aim to shake off the rust and shed a few kilogrammes of festive indulgence before the action begins against the Sharks in Round 1 on Friday, January 31.

Kick-off times for the two matches are at 09:00 and 11:00.

Bulls (warm-up match 1):

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Jaundre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Ian Groenewald, 19 Marius Verwey, 20 Jean Droste, 21 David Coetzer, 22 Dawid Kellerman, 23 Diego Appolis, 24 Tim Agaba

Bulls (warm-up match 2):

15 Richard Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ryno Pieterse, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Adre Smith, 19 Ewan Coetzee, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 21 Morne Steyn, 22 Jay-Cee Nel, 23 Franco Naude, 24 Vaughen Isaacs

- Bulls media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.