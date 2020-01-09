South Africa: Bulls to Play 2 Warm-Up Matches Against Tuks

Pretoria — The Bulls have returned from their festive season break with renewed spirits as they put the finishing touches on their preparation for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

They will face three-time Varsity Cup champions, UP-Tuks , in two warm-up matches on at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday (January 11).

The Bulls will split their extended squad across the two matches as they aim to shake off the rust and shed a few kilogrammes of festive indulgence before the action begins against the Sharks in Round 1 on Friday, January 31.

Kick-off times for the two matches are at 09:00 and 11:00.

Bulls (warm-up match 1):

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Jaundre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Ian Groenewald, 19 Marius Verwey, 20 Jean Droste, 21 David Coetzer, 22 Dawid Kellerman, 23 Diego Appolis, 24 Tim Agaba

Bulls (warm-up match 2):

15 Richard Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ryno Pieterse, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Adre Smith, 19 Ewan Coetzee, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 21 Morne Steyn, 22 Jay-Cee Nel, 23 Franco Naude, 24 Vaughen Isaacs

- Bulls media

Source: Sport24