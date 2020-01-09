Nigeria: Recycled Politicians Can't Get Nigeria Out of Woods - Mimiko

Akure — The immediate-past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, wednesday said recycling the old order in Nigeria cannot get the country out of the woods in all areas of development.

The former governor, therefore, called for reorder of government operational system for national development.

Mimiko made the call in his remark when the Executive Council and leaders of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, paid him a visit to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Mama Muinat Mimiko, at his Ondo City residence.

According to him, If the leadership of this country continued to work on recycled economic programmes, which had been given various names as Vision 2010, Vision 2020, NEEDS, SEEDS and many others, of which none had brought the country of the woods, the country would not be develop in all spheres.

"Those leaders at the helm of affairs should think out of the box to rescue the country from the precipice of socio-economic collapse. This is not matter of PDP or APC, things must be done differently irrespective of the coinage or name."

The former governor explained that Africa and Nigeria in particular are blessed with natural resources but the leadership had not been able to harness and explore them for the development of the continent.

He expressed fear on the country's debt profile, warning that if Nigeria failed to work on how to shore up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for improved foreign exchange, future generations would be condemned to perpetual economic slavery.

Describing his late mother as philanthropist who sent many adopted children to schools up to the university level, Mimiko disclosed that the burial rites would hold on February 20 and 21, 2020 in Ondo City.

In his remark, the state Chairman of NUJ, Adetona Aderoboye, who led the team, described the matriarch as a pillar of support for all her children to be successful in their various fields of endeavour.

He promised that NUJ would continue to support the former governor in his drive to make the society a better place to live in.