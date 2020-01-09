Mauritius: Winners of the 21st Funakoshi Shotokan Karate World Championships Rewarded

9 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A welcome ceremony to reward 36 athletes who won medals at the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate World Cup Championships (FSKWC), which was held on 12 to 15 December 2019 in Crawley, England, was organised, this morning, at the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, in Port Louis.

Trophies were also awarded to some athletes for their remarkable performance at the FSKWC by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Toussaint congratulated the athletes for their hard work adding that the medals awarded to them by the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association, notably 3 Gold, 11 silver and 22 Bronze medals, symbolically acknowledge their efforts and remarkable performances.

The Minister urged the Mauritian athletes to maintain their motivation and focus even under stress, adding that they must not only aim at victory but also perform at their level best and according to their full potentials.

Furthermore, the Minister underpinned that the idea behind competitions is to promote sports activities among the youth and provide opportunities for talents to emerge hence showcasing their abilities, and enhance their development.

In a bid to boost the young athletes, he highlighted that Government will continue to support them in their endeavours so that they continue to excel in their sports disciplines.

