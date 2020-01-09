Mauritius: Health Minister Effects Site Visit for Construction of New Flacq Hospital

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, effected a site visit, yesterday, at Constance, for the construction of a new Flacq hospital to the tune of around Rs 6 billion. The consultant of the project, Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited from India, and other personalities were present.

In a statement to the press, the Minister pointed out that the project, which will be constructed on a 25 acres plot of land, is in line with the vision of Government to continuously improve and provide quality healthcare services to the population.

Speaking about the amenities of the hospital, Dr Jagutpal indicated that it will cater for some 800 beds and will be equipped with the latest technology and customised services. With all these facilities, he said, the hospital will be the most modern medical institution in the Indian Ocean region. Construction works will start in around two months and will be completed in two years, he added.

The Minister also spoke of other projects that Government is implementing for the welfare of the population. They comprise: the setting up of four mediclinics namely in Grand Bel Air, Coromandel, Stanley and Quartier Militaire; and the construction of a new eye hospital in Moka which will start shortly.