Tunisia: Cabinet Formation - Ennahdha Shura Council to Meet in Extraordinary Session

Tunis/Tunisia — The Shura Council members will gather on Thursday afternoon for an extraordinary meeting convened by the executive bureau to look at the cabinet unfolding, said Ajmi Ourimi.

Ennahdha has reservations about the lineup announced by Prime Minister-Designate Habib Jemli on January 2, the executive bureau member Thursday told TAP. The Shura Council will assess response to its demands spelled out in its latest meeting, mainly changes before the vote of confidence, consultations with parties and parliamentary blocs and pledges to have political suppport for his government.

Jemli, Ourimi said, opted for a technocratic government in spite of the party's objections objection.