North Africa: Remada-Libya - Preparations to Host Possible Refugees

Remada/Tunisia — A delegation led by Tataouine Governor Adel Ouerghi visited on Thursday morning the Remada delegation to inspect the site in Fatnassia (15km from Remada) chosen to accommodate possible refugees fleeing the war in Tripoli (Libya) and neighbouring cities.

A meeting was held on Wednesday night by the Regional Security Council in Tataouine devoted to monitoring the preparations to receive the refugees and ways to prevent the infiltration of terrorists fleeing the fighting in northern Libya.

The meeting, attended by a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), offered the opportunity to discuss issues related to the care of refugees and the relief of the wounded and to identify the necessary logistical means.