Tunisia: 'Support Implementation of GCA & Achievement of Inventory of Forest, Pastoral and Olive Growing Resources' Project, Launched

9 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A workshop to launch a new project "Support to the Implementation of the General Census of Agriculture (GCA) & Achievement of the Inventory of Forest, Pastoral and Olive Growing Resources," was organised on Thursday in Tunis.

For the Agriculture Ministry, "having liable data related to the agricultural sector through the GCA and Inventory of Forest, Pastoral and Olive Growing Resources will help Tunisia better direct the future investments."

This project, which will be implemented through close collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, is a contribution to the existing Integrated Landscape Management Programme (ILMP), supported by the World Bank.

This workshop is considered the first milestone in the implementation of the project. It will mobilise all stakeholders and will both familiarise them with the objectives and expected results and mobilise them for its implementation.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, "this three-year project was built on solid foundations since a set of actions aimed at preparing this GCA and Forest and Pastoral Inventory had been carried out over the past three years."

"Its main purpose is to provide the data necessary for the formulation of national or local policies and strategies, to improve economic opportunities in the country's regions where development indicators are lower and to help an appropriate and sustainable management of the country's natural, agricultural and sylvo-pastoral resources."

In order to speed up the data collection process and guarantee its reliability, the use of new information and communication technologies is at the heart of this project through the use of Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS) from mobile phones, tablets, etc.

