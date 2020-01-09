Tanzania: Samatta Picks Mane Over Salah

NATIONAL senior team, Taifa Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta voted for Sadio Mane, while his coach Etienne Ndayiragije picked Mohamed Salah for the African Best Player of the year.

The vote is decided through a number of phases that include a vote by the national team captains and head coaches.

Other votes come through CAF Technical and Development Committee and the Media Experts, which however, Tanzania did not have representatives.

Tanzania did not also have representation in the category of the legends.

According to the list on how countries voted for the best player as posted on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) website, Samatta gave Mane three points, two for Salah and one for Riyad Mahrez.

On his side, coach Ndayiragije gave Salah three points, two for Mane and one Mahrez.

Adding a dimension to the gala success was Diamond Platinumz, the Tanzanian afro-pop mega star who thrilled the audience with a live show that left the guests dancing in their seats.

After counting down the votes, it was the 27-year-old Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who won the 2019 African Player of the year for men category.

Nigerian Asisat Oshoala won the Women's Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019 held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials, who distinguished themselves during 2019.

Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, 325 votes and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, 267 votes.

Mane collected the prize from CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and said: "I'm very happy and proud to win this award. I thank my teammates at the Senegal national team and also my club, Liverpool for their support".

Mane had the best year after winning an individual award; English Premier League top scorer a long with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In which, they all scored 22 goals and he had a total 31 goals in all competitions.

He also finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo; he won UEFA title.

Other East African coaches and captains from Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi had a consistence in voting as each voted for Mane whereas Uganda Head Coach voted for Mane and his Captain voted for Mahrez.

For the Women's category, Oshoala was named African Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time, equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

She garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes.

For the Interclub of the Year, Youcef Belaili won the prize following his stellar performance for his club in the CAF Champions League with Esperance.

The Youth Player of the Year award went to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi whilst Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis picked the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Lebanese group Mayyas, winners of the 2019 edition of Arabs Got Talent, a television reality show, enchanted the audience with their choreography skills.

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o partnered Egyptian Mariam Amin as presenters of the ceremony and was assisted by Moroccan Fayrouz Al Karawani as special guests Egyptian Minister of Sport Ashraf Sobhy, FIFA and CAF Legends were treated to a wonderful evening.