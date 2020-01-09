Tanzania: Ruvuma Queens Warn Rivals With Panama Girls Rout

RUVUMA Queens punished Panama Girls with 11-0 blitz in their Tanzania Women League match held yesterday at Samora stadium in Iringa.

The Queens dominated the match in all departments right from the start.

They overpowered their opponents in all three sections; defence, mid field and attacking while also using their opponents' weaknesses to post rains of goal in the both halves. It was the highest score of this season so far.

Amina Ramadhan was the match starter as she netted a hat-trick in that game. Now the player has reached four goals in her account.

Diana Lucas Msewa and Mariana Mwasenga both netted twice whereas Mariana, like her team mate, netted 4 total goals this season.

Other goals were netted by Husna Mpanja, Mary Gabriel Masatu, Johari Shabani and Christina Daudi, who each scored one goal.

Ruvuma Queens have now won four games; shared spoils in three games 2-2 with Simba Queens, 0-0 with Alliance and 1-1 with JKT Queens. They have not lost since the beginning of this season.

These results make Ruvuma march to the fourth position above Yanga Princess with superior number of goals and points, while Panama Girls are placed at the bottom of the table.

Since its launch in almost four years, Tanzania Women Football League has managed to produce a good number of high skilled players.

Playing as U-17, U-20 or senior team (Twiga Stars) the players have been doing well at both regional and continental levels.