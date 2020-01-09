Tanzania: Big Tree Sparkle in Isles Beach Soccer Tournament

BIG Tree began well their race for Mapinduzi Cup Beach Soccer title following their 6-3 win over Swimming team in the lively game at Bamboo beach in Bububu on Monday.

The match was one of the sporting events to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution.

The Mahinda-based team looked superior to their opponents in all departments.

Green River of Bububu had also opener when they clobbered Young Boys 6-3 in a second match at the same venue on Tuesday.

Ahmada Abdi netted a hattrick for Green Rivers while other goals were netted by Khamis Said, Feisal Mohamed and Hashim Mbarouk.

Young Boys netted their goals through Haji Jamal Mcongo who scored a brace and Faki Abdallah.

Meanwhile Spirit defeated Super Ten 2-1 in the Zanzibar Third Division League match held at Mao Dze Dong stadium in Unguja Urban District ground.

Super Ten were the first to open their goal account in the 41st through Ussi Mbaraka to make his team lead 1-0 until the breather.

Spirit fought hard for an equaliser and their efforts paid off in the 57th minute when Valence Julies settled the matters.

Just two minutes to the stoppage time, Spirit raided their opponents' goal and Talibu Mkubwa fired the winner.

The Third Division League has been stopped to give a room to the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup.