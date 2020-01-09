Rwanda: Statement On the Release of Rwandan Nationals By Uganda

8 January 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Kigali 8 January 2020 -- The Government of Rwanda welcomes the release of Rwandan nationals who were arbitrary arrested and illegally detained by Uganda. These developments are a good first step towards the implementation of the Luanda MoU.

The Government of Rwanda reiterates that there are still Rwandans illegally detained in Uganda and hopes that today's gesture will lead to their imminent release.

The Government of Rwanda also believes that today's decisive action will lead the way to eliminating all forms of support from Uganda to anti-Rwanda elements and groups seeking to destabilise the country.

The Government of Rwanda remains committed to the implementation of the Luanda MoU and looks forward to the end of unnecessary tensions that have been in our relations with Uganda.

