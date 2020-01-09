South Africa: Van Nierkerk Returns As Proteas Women Tour New Zealand

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Proteas Women selectors have named a solid squad of 15 for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series in New Zealand , starting January 25.

Team captain, Dané Van Niekerk makes a welcome return as captain after a lengthy period out on the sidelines with injury, as well as big hitting all-rounder Chloe Tryon who missed the last series in India and will return to her role deputizing for Van Niekerk.

The team heads down under with a much stronger unit as compared to the tour of India as the likes of seamers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka are fully fit and will add the much needed experience to a side that includes youngsters like Nondumiso Shangase and Nadine de Klerk.

The Hilton Moreeng lead outfit will play their first and second ODI match at Eden Park outer Oval in Auckland, with the last ODI taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Protea Woman's ODI squad for the New Zealand tour:

Dane Van Niekerk (captain - Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (North West), Mignon Du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Sune Luus (Northerns), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain - KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Nadine De Klerk (Western Province), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal)

Proteas ODI fixtures

January 25 - 1st ODI at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland - 01:00

January 27 - 2nd ODI at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland - 01:00

January 30 - 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton - 03:00

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

