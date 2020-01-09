Kenya: Governor Obado's Aide Attacks 'Nation' Journalist in Migori

9 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

A Migori-based 'Nation' journalist was on Thursday attacked by Governor Okoth Obado's aide and his supporters.

Ian Byron reported to the police after the governor's aide Lisa Wema hit him with a bottle of soda in the head.

Mr Byron was covering an event where the governor was launching a scholarship programme at Migori Stadium when he was confronted by Ms Wema and two men.

The trio claimed 'Nation' had been giving Obado bad press and wanted Byron to leave the function or "face something worse".

They did not explain the negative publicity they claimed the media outlet was giving Obado.

Migori deputy communication officer Otieno Sije distanced the governor from the attack.

"It is unfortunate that the incident happened but I want to state that the governor did not have a hand in it. He will address the matter later," Mr Sije said.

Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary General Eric Oduor, Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA) chairman Oloo Janak and Migori Journalists Association Chairman George Juma condemned the attack.

Mr Oduor said police should investigate, "Sangwenyas, a known criminal group operating in Migori Country but police have turned a blind eye to it."

Mr Janak called for urgent investigation into the incident to help hold those culpable to account for the assault on the journalist.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.