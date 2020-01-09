Kenya: Fina Suspends Kenya Swimming Federation

The participation of Kenyan swimmers in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is in limbo after International Swimming Federation (Fina) suspended the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) until they hold elections.

KSF last held elections in September 2014 but despite constant notices by Fina, they have failed to hold elections, prompting the world swimming governing body to act.

"Through this letter we would like to inform you that Kenyan Swimming Federation is not in compliance with Fina Rules and Fina Constitution," a letter dated December 16, 2019 and signed by Fina Executive Director Cornel Marculescu, said.

"According to Fina Rule C 8.2.8 'All Members are obliged to hold a general assembly at least every two (2) years. The General Assembly must approve the accounts, the budget, a technical report as well as an audit report. Elections must be held every four (4) years. Fina shall be notified of the dates and the location of the General Assembly sixty (60) days before the general assembly. The minutes shall be provided to Fina within sixty (60) days of the general assembly."

Fina had granted the Kenyan Swimming Federation a deadline to conduct elections no later than June 30, 2019, a second deadline no later than October 30, 2019 and a further extension until November 30.

However, the deadlines were not been met by the KSF and no elections have been conducted.

"In view of the above, Fina has decided to initiate proceedings to suspend the Kenyan Swimming Federation and its members, including the clubs, according to Fina Rule C 12.2."

"This suspension aims to protect the Fina Aquatics Family in Kenya. The suspension will remain until, among others the Constitution of the Kenyan Swimming Federation is in accordance with Fina Rules and approved by the Fina Bureau, the new elections conducted according to Fina Rules and under the supervision of Fina and the new Board of Directors of the Kenyan Swimming Federation is approved and recognized by Fina."

Kenya has two wild cards to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the suspension now throws in doubt the participation of the country's swimmers in the Summer Games.